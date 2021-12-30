South Carolina’s daily, confirmed COVID-19 case count surges to 3,300

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases has surged to 3,354, according to information announced Thursday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

It’s the highest new, daily case count the state has seen since September, and an increase of more than 1,000 from numbers reported from the weekend.

In addition to the confirmed cases, DHEC announced 2,557 additional probable cases, nine confirmed COVID-19 deaths and one probable COVID-19 caused death. Of 22,166 new tests reported to the state, 20.5% were positive for the virus.

Among those newly reported deaths was the confirmed COVID-19 death of a person in Horry County, and one probable COVID-19-caused death of a person in Darlington County.

The update brings the state’s totals to 767,188 confirmed cases, 199,071 probable cases, 12,640 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 1,977 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

As of information updated shortly before midnight on Tuesday, all but two of the state’s 46 counties were considered to have a “moderate” spread of the virus. The rest are listed as having a “high” spread, which means the county has seen more than 200 new, confirmed cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 25 confirmed, 45 probable

Dillon – 21 confirmed, 17 probable

Florence – 68 confirmed, 60 probable

Horry – 163 confirmed, 228 probable

Marion – 24 confirmed, 13 probable

Marlboro – 17 confirmed, 16 probable