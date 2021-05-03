South Carolina’s new COVID-19 case counts drop after short spike last week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The state’s number of newly-reported daily COVID-19 cases dropped back to the 300s range Monday after spending a handful of days the previous week at more than 500 new cases a day.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday that there were 398 new, confirmed cases, 124 probable cases and four confirmed deaths. Of 11,479 new tests reported to the state, 4.3% were positive for the virus.

Among the new deaths was a middle-aged person in Florence County.

Monday’s update brings the state’s totals to 483,317 confirmed cases, 97,477 probable cases, 8,383 confirmed deaths and 1,141 probable deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Five confirmed, two probable

Dillon – No new cases

Florence – 13 confirmed, one probable

Horry – 14 confirmed, eight probable

Marion – Two confirmed

Marlboro – Four confirmed