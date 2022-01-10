South Carolina’s new, daily COVID-19 record twice as high as 2021’s top day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s record peaks for the number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases have been exactly a year apart, according to data from the state’s health agency.

However, the current surge — fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant — has more than doubled last year’s record for the number of new, confirmed cases in a day.

Jan. 6, 2021 saw 5,720 cases, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Jan. 6, 2022 saw 13,078, with diagnoses not expected to slow down in the immediate future.

Cases have increased exponentially within the span of only a couple of weeks, with an moving seven-day average of 1,062 new, confirmed cases a day on Dec. 15.

Every county in South Carolina remains in the “high” incidence rate category, meaning that an area has had more than 200 new, confirmed cases within a two-week span. In Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry and Marion counties, more than one in 50 people has been diagnosed with the virus within the last two weeks. In Marlboro County, about 3% have been diagnosed within the last two weeks.

On Monday, DHEC reported an additional 10,758 new, confirmed cases, 2,069 probable cases, 10 confirmed COVID-19 caused deaths and two probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 54,873 tests reported to the state, 29.7% were positive for the virus.

Among those newly reported deaths was the confirmed COVID-19 deaths of two people in Darlington County, and the confirmed death of one person in Horry County.

The update brings the state’s totals to 862,681 confirmed cases, 231,545 probable cases, 12,779 confirmed COVID-19-caused deaths and 2,014 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

As of information updated just before midnight on Saturday, 61.1% of all eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 52.3% have completed vaccination.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 85 confirmed, 22 probable

Dillon – 58 confirmed, two probable

Florence – 307 confirmed, 49 probable

Horry – 609 confirmed, 187 probable

Marion – 65 confirmed, three probable

Marlboro – 42 confirmed, 25 probable