South Carolina’s positive COVID-19 test rate drops to 3.2%

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — There have been an additional 337 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday.

The state also reported an additional 203 probable cases, four confirmed deaths and five probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

Among the newly-reported deaths was the probable COVID-19-caused death of an elderly person in Marlboro County.

Of 14,081 new tests reported to the state, 3.2% were positive for the virus, a dip from previous days.

Friday’s update brings the state’s totals to 487,178 confirmed cases, 99,407 probable cases, 8,471 confirmed deaths and 1,156 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Three confirmed, two probable

Dillon – One confirmed

Florence – 15 confirmed, three probable

Horry – 20 confirmed, 11 probable

Marion – One confirmed, one probable

Marlboro – Five confirmed, eight probable