South Carolina’s Senators discuss GOP’s HEALS Act coronavirus stimulus bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBTW) – Senate Republicans are proposing a $1 trillion stimulus plan during the coronavirus pandemic, which calls for another payment to many Americans.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced on Monday the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection and Schools (HEALS) Act. It includes another round of $1,200 checks to millions of Americans and more than $100 billion for schools to reopen.

The food service industry has been badly hurt during the pandemic and that’s especially true for the people who work in it.

“In the month of April, about one out of every four Americans who lost their jobs worked in the restaurant business,” said Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

Sen. Scott says business meals will be 100% deductible in the HEALS Act to encourage more people to order from restaurants.

“This will provide millions of dollars that will increase the number of hours worked by the wait staff and the number of hours worked by those folks working in the kitchen,” Sen. Scott said.

Some Democrats oppose the plan because it reduces enhanced unemployment benefits from $600 to $200. It also doesn’t give money to local governments.

House Democrats passed their own stimulus plan, the $3 trillion HEROES Act, back in May.

“In short, the Republican plan is too little, too late,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “The Republican plan is weak tea when our problems need a much stronger brew.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., says under the HEALS Act, U.S. companies would produce more personal protective equipment (PPE) instead of manufacturers in China.

“We have a $7.5 billion tax credit to incentivize PPE material to be made in the United States: gloves, masks, gowns, sanitizers [and] bedding,” Sen. Graham said.

The next coronavirus package should ensure all businesses can open up safely.



My Healthy Workplaces Tax Credit bill is a smart approach to do just that. Americans are ready to get back to work & this will help them do so responsibly.



I’m pleased it was in today’s Senate bill. — Congressman Tom Rice (@RepTomRice) July 27, 2020

Grand Strand and Pee Dee Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C., tweeted Monday night he’s pleased the HEALS Act includes his proposal to give a refundable tax credit to reopening businesses to pay for COVID-19 safety measures.