Southeastern Regional Medical Center announces first COVID-19 patients

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Southeastern Regional Medical Center got word Saturday that two patients- one current and one discharged- have tested positive for COVID-19.

A press release from the hospital says that it notified the Robeson County Health Department earlier Saturday so that it could make the proper announcement.

Southeastern Health and SRMC have been preparing to care for COVID-19 patients for weeks and has been fully equipped to take care of those who are suspected or confirmed to have the virus.

The health care provider has conducted clinical trials, drills and is closely monotiroing supplies like personal protective equitpment.

Isolation rooms are used for all patients with communicable health conditions to ensure the safety of both the patient and caregivers.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.

Latest Headlines