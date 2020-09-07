Speech-language pathologists on frontlines in COVID-19 recovery process

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Another health profession plays a key frontline role during the pandemic alongside nurses and doctors — speech-language pathologists (SLPs).

SLPs at Tidelands Health help COVID-19 patients during their recovery stage. Patients who rely on ventilators for long periods need help to restore their swallowing ability, communication, and regain cognition.

“None of us anticipated there being this pandemic,” said Janet Wehrle, an SLP at Tidelands Health.

On the top floor of Waccamaw Community hospital, SLP Janet Wehrle helps COVID-19 patients experiencing vocal chord, throat, or lung damage from being on a ventilator.

“There’s a lot of muscles and nerves that are involved in swallowing correctly so that everything you eat and drink goes down through your esophagus and stomach,” Wehrle said.

Clinicians help COVID-19 patients coming off ventilation, often after two to three weeks. Wehrle explains the muscles and nerves in the throat and lungs become weak after not swallowing for long periods.

“If someone is not swallowing 100%, normally then they can aspirer and get food or liquid in their lungs, which could lead to pneumonia,” Wehrle said.

SLPs are brought in during a patient’s recovery stage to perform a modified barium swallow study. It’s essentially a video x-ray where patients receive different foods and liquids to determine if it’s going down the right way.

“If food or liquid is going down to their airway, we can look at why,” Wehrle said.

The more severe COVID-19 cases have the potential to impact a patient’s key functions like eating, drinking, communicating, and memory. The key functions are all a part of the recovery process performed by SLPs.

“A lot of patients recovering from COVID have had difficulty with being confused, very disoriented, finding they can’t think quickly,” Wehrle said.

Wehrle said by the time patients leave rehab, the majority of them can swallow normally and regain memory.

“It can just sometimes take a little time. In rehab, we like to say it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon,” Wehrle said.

Tidelands Health SLPs tell News13 that of the several patients with vocal cord or throat damage after being on a ventilator, the majority of patients are over the age of 60 and have recovered.