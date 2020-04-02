Spirit Airlines cancels all flights in and out of MYR for month of April due to virus outbreak

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Spirit Airlines has canceled all flights in and out of Myrtle Beach for the month of April, according to Myrtle Beach International Airport’s Facebook page.

News13 previously reported Spirit Airlines was suspending flights from New York, Connecticut and New Jersey amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Horry County Government does not have the authority to make a unilateral decision about the closure of airports. That is under the purview of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Airlines can also alter flight schedules. Similar to disaster response during hurricanes, MYR will remain open and operational as airports are classified as essential infrastructure. It is important that airports remain open for County emergency logistics, including delivery of supplies.” the airport’s website says. “Horry County Department of Airports continues to monitor changes and work with airlines and government agencies in handling operations for its passengers. As this situation is constantly evolving, passengers are encouraged to check with their airlines regarding the status of their travel plans.”

LATEST HEADLINES: