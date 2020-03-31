Spirit Airlines suspends flights from NY, CT, NJ amid virus outbreak

MIRAMAR, FL (WBTW) – Spirit Airlines is suspending flights from New York, Connecticut and New Jersey amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Spirit Airlines spokesperson Field Sutton told News13 “in response to the CDC travel advisory warning against all non-essential travel to and from New York, Connecticut and New Jersey due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, we will be temporarily suspending service at the following airports”:

New York LaGuardia (LGA)

Newark (EWR)

Hartford (BDL)

Niagara Falls (IAG)

Plattsburgh (PBG)

“We will complete these adjustments by mid-week and anticipate them lasting at least through May 4, 2020. Taking care of our Guests continues to be our number one priority as we navigate these unprecedented times. Guests booked on these flights will receive emails notifying them of the change and explaining their options,” Sutton also said.

Sutton added these changes are going into effect over the next several days and emails will be sent to guests as changes are made.

“They don’t need to call us because when their emails arrive, they’ll have all the necessary information on getting a credit and re-booking,” Sutton said.

