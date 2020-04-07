St. James High School donates medical supplies to Tidelands Health

Arne Andersen (left), a distribution technician with Tidelands Health, picks up boxes of donated gloves, masks and other equipment from health sciences teachers Michael Chapman and Maryam Fischer at St. James High School in Murrells Inlet. (Courtesy: Tidelands Health)

(WBTW) — The St. James High School Health Sciences Department donated medical supplies to Tidelands Health.

Tidelands Health said the school had isolation gowns, masks, and other supplies for use in teaching.

“It just made sense,” Maryam Fisher, a Health Sciences Teacher and Athletic Trainer at St. James High School said. “Keep doing what you’re doing, Tidelands Health. The community is behind you 100%. We are happy to do anything we can do.”

Chief Nursing Officer at Tidelands Health, Pam Maxwell, said they are overwhelmed by the support from the community and organizations as they respond to COVID-19.

“Tidelands Health is grateful to St. James High School and to everyone who continues to donate supplies, food and more to support our team and our patients during this crisis,” Maxwell said.

Anyone interested in making a donation to Tidelands Health can visit their “Helping the Helpers” page.

