State announces 165 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, 3 more deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina state health department announced 165 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide Saturday.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control also announced three additional deaths, two of whom were residents of Horry County. Both were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions, SCDHEC said.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,246 and those who have died to 119.

The other death was in a middle-aged person with no known underlying health conditions who was from Aiken County, according to health officials.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of new cases:

Abbeville (5)

Aiken (1)

Anderson (7)

Beaufort (6)

Berkeley (2)

Chesterfield (4)

Clarendon (3)

Colleton (2)

Darlington (7)

Dillion (6)

Dorchester (2)

Edgefield (1)

Florence (7)

Greenville (38)

Greenwood (2)

Hampton (2)

Horry (8)

Jasper (1)

Kershaw (5)

Lexington (17)

McCormick (1)

Oconee (2)

Pickens (2)

Richland (15)

Saluda (1)

Spartanburg (7)

Sumter (5)

Williamsburg (1)

York (5)

SCDHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 11,833 tests for COVID-19 as of Saturday. Of these tests, 1,450 were positive and 10,383 were negative. Including private labs across the state, there have been 38,833 total tests completed.

SCDHEC’s lab is working extended hours and is performing tests seven days a week, the agency says. It says it has a 24-48 hour turnaround time for getting results to healthcare providers.

As of Saturday morning, 5,334 hospital beds are available and 6,017 are utilized. That’s a 53 percent statewide utilization rate.

