State announces 6 new presumptive cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina; 19 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has announced six additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.

This brings the state’s total number of presumptive and confirmed cases to 19.

Here are details from the newly announced cases.

Three new cases are from Beaufort County. Two of the cases are close contacts with each other and have been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19. The other case has no known connection to any other and did recently travel internationally. All three cases are currently isolated at home.

Two new cases are from Kershaw County. Both cases have no identified source of exposure and currently hospitalized and isolated.

One new case is from Lexington County. This case has no known exposure to another case and has no recent travel history to an impacted area. The individual is currently hospitalized and isolated. The individual is a resident of the Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility. The source of this patient’s exposure is being investigated. DHEC is working with the facility to identify all contacts and is providing guidance about infection control measures to help prevent spread.



