State announces over 100 new cases of COVID-19 in SC; total now 3,319

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina state health department announced over 100 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday.

In its afternoon update, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said there are 113 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

DHEC also announced two additional deaths. One of those deaths was in an elderly Charleston County resident with underlying health conditions. The other was a middle-aged Greenville County resident with underlying health conditions.

Sunday’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,319, and those who have died to 82.

Here’s a list by county of new cases announced Sunday:

Allendale 1

Anderson 4

Beaufort 3

Berkeley 16

Charleston 8

Chester 1

Colleton 1

Darlington 2

Dillion 2

Dorchester 4

Florence 6

Greenville 14

Hampton 1

Horry 2

Kershaw 1

Lancaster 3

Laurens 1

Lee 2

Lexington 10

Marion 1

Marlboro 1

Oconee 1

Richland 15

Spartanburg 4

Sumter 2

York 7

Georgetown County lost one case from its total count because the person was found to be a resident of another state, DHEC said.

DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory had completed 10,335 COVID-19 tests as of Saturday. Of those tests, 1,225 were positive and 9,110 were negative.

Combining private labs and the state lab, 31,426 tests have been done in the Palmetto State.

DHEC said Sunday its labs are working extended hours and is testing seven days a week. It’s time frame for providing results to healthcare providers is 24-48 hours.

As of Sunday morning, 5,898 hospital beds were available and 5,715 are being used, which is a 50.8 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate.

