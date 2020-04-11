State makes 2,500 ‘sneeze guards’ to protect workers

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has created over 2,000 ‘sneeze guards’ to protect workers across the state.

The 2,500 barriers will be used at SCDHEC and SC Department of Motor Vehicle offices. They will also be used at some convenient stores and restaurants, the agency said online.

DHEC created 2,500 sneeze guards for statewide DHEC and @SC_DMV offices, convenient stores and restaurants while supplies last. They stand on a counter and contain a clear film which acts as a barrier between individuals. Using the guards may help reduce the spread of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/QY0fnfXH31 — SCDHEC (@scdhec) April 11, 2020

The guards feature a clear film that acts as a barrier between people. DHEC said they may help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Because of demand, DHEC says the template for the guard can be downloaded on its website so they may be produced by a printing company.

