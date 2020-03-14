State of emergency declared for Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Surfside Beach has declared a state of emergency Saturday in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The declaration followed similar ones from Conway and Horry County.

Saturday’s proclamation was made ‘out of an abundance of caution to allow the Town to respond quickly as the situation evolves, to mobilize resources as necessary to better monitor the confirmed cases of the virus… and proactively implement measures to protect our resident.”

There have been no cases of COVID-19 reported in Horry County as of Saturday night.

The emergency declaration will stay in effect for 60 days unless terminated earlier.

Count on News13 for updates.

Latest Headlines