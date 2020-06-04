State total for COVID-19 in SC surpasses 13,000

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC announced Thursday 361 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths, bringing the total cases to date to 13,005 and the total deaths to 525.

One death was an elderly individual in Florence County, according to DHEC.

County breakdown:

Horry: 14 new

Marion: 1 new

Dillon: 5 new

Marlboro: 4 new

Darlington: 3 new

Florence: 6 new

Georgetown: 0 new

New cases in all counties: Abbeville (1), Aiken (5), Allendale (1), Anderson (13), Bamberg (4), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (10), Calhoun (3), Charleston (32), Cherokee (4), Chesterfield (11), Clarendon (1), Colleton (6), Darlington (3), Dillon (5), Dorchester (8), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (9), Florence (6), Greenville (56), Greenwood (9), Horry (14), Kershaw (3), Lancaster (4), Laurens (4), Lee (3), Lexington (26), Marion (1), Marlboro (4), Newberry (3), Orangeburg (15), Pickens (2), Richland (39), Spartanburg (35), Sumter (6), Williamsburg (2), York (6)