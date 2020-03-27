Stay calm y’all, ABC stores will remain open in NC

Coronavirus

by: FOX46, WNCN

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX46) – Here’s a business on the essential list that may surprise you: ABC stores.

Officials say liquor stores are staying open in North Carolina. That’s because they are considered a state agency. 

They are, however, changing their hours, only staying open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

