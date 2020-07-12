Study: ‘Broken heart syndrome’ has increased amid pandemic

FILE – In this May 27, 2020, file photo, medical personnel work in the emergency department at NYC Health + Hospitals Metropolitan in New York. As coronavirus rages out of control in other parts of the U.S., New York is offering an example after taming the nation’s deadliest outbreak this spring — but also trying to prepare in case another surge comes. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(CNN) – A small study suggests “broken heart syndrome” is increasing during the global coronavirus pandemic.

That’s the common name for stress-induced cardiomyopathy also known as Takotsubo syndrome.

It happens when heart muscles weaken, leading to chest pain and shortness of breath. But it’s triggered by stressful events, not blockages in the bloodstream.

The study involved 1,900 patients.

Cleveland Clinic Researchers studied patients at two hospitals this spring. None had COVID-19. They were compared to patients with similar issues over the past two years.

It turns out during the pandemic, patients were two times more likely to experience broken heart syndrome.

The findings suggest the physical, social and economic stressors from the pandemic are also taking a physical toll.

