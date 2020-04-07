Study finds SC has 15th highest rate of seniors with underlying conditions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A study by Quote Wizard found that SC has the 15th highest rate of seniors with underlying health conditions in the United States.

Health officials have indicated seniors and individuals with underlying conditions are more likely to suffer from complications if infected with COVID-19.

The study looked at each state’s prevalence of seniors (age 55+) with diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cardiovascular disease, and asthma.

In South Carolina, 23.2% of seniors have diabetes, 13.4% have COPD, 9.45% have cardiovascular disease, and 9.2% have asthma.

To put that into perspective, West Virginia ranked as the state with the most at risk senior population. In WV, 26.2% of seniors have diabetes, 22.3% have COPD, 14.25% have cardiovascular disease, and 13% have asthma.

Minnesota has the least at risk senior population. In MN, 15.95% of seniors have diabetes, 7.65% have COPD, 7.45% have cardiovascular disease, and 8.05% have asthma.