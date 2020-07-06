Surfside Beach town council leaves face mask decision up to businesses and individuals

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach Town Council voted against a face mask requirement at Tuesday’s special meeting.

Instead of an ordinance, the town council decided on a resolution strongly recommending the CDC’s face mask guidance, leaving the ultimate decision up to the business or individual.

Council said a face mask requirement would not be enforceable considering the agency’s size. Council members shared concern the ordinance enforcement would take away from greater public safety needs.

Town council is encouraging CDC’s face mask recommendations to all retail businesses, restaurants, and public spaces where social distancing can’t be followed. Surfside Beach businesses can require a mask for service.

“There are a couple of us that have COPD, emphysema, and low immune systems so we just want to be cautious,” Surfside Beach Pizza Manager Devvie Bush said.

Life as Surfside Beach knows it looks like people slowly getting back to daily routines — bakery stops, farmer’s markets, and dining inside and outside.

One question remains — to wear a mask or not to wear one? The Town of Surfside Beach is leaving that decision up to businesses and the individual.

“We don’t want to pass the virus if we are a carrier, we don’t want to pass it on to our customers so we just ask others to be as respectful as us,” Bush said.

Surfside Beach Pizza says they’ve asked people to wear masks from the start of COVID-19 but now they’re making it mandatory.

“Our message is very strong, the problem is if we did it in an ordinance then we don’t have the ability to enforce it,” Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer said.

Some Surfside Beach businesses say they can’t afford for an employee to get sick or shut down their restaurant. That’s why more businesses nearby have recently started enforcing the mask mandate to receive service.

“If one of us gets it we are basically all family here, we have to shut down for two or three weeks,” Bush said.

As Surfside Beach aims to safely get back to daily routines, business owners and managers say they’re in this together.

“We need to support each other and you know if you don’t want to wear a face mask don’t go out in public, stay that’s all I can say, do social distancing, and be respectful,” Bush said.

Surfside Beach town council strongly recommends wearing a mask into and outside restaurants until eating or drinking. They also approved a motion extending the emergency order another 60 days.

LATEST HEADLINES: