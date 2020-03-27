Surfside Beach Town Council prohibits short-term rentals during virus outbreak

SUFRSIDE BEACH,SC (WBTW) – Surfside Beach Town Council has passed an ordinance banning short-term rentals during the coronavirus outbreak.

Council passed the ordinance during an emergency meeting Friday morning, saying it will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28 and be in effect through April 30.

“Rental and use of Short-Term Rentals, including, but not limited to Hotels, Motels, Condo Hotels, Rental Properties, inclusive of private management companies and HOA’s, Airbnb, VRBO style lodging, and other Overnight Accommodations for 29 days or less beginning 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020 through April 30, 2020 shall be prohibited,” the ordinance reads. “Visitors currently checked in may remain until the end of their existing reservations. Exempt: Short-Term Rentals extended to Government, Hospital, Health Agency, Law Enforcement, Military and other Critical Personnel actively responding to COVID-19.”

Horry County Council has also prohibited shorter-term rentals and amusement type activities in the unincorporated areas of Horry County. Horry County Council’s ordinance begins 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 28 and will last through April 30. Read more here.

North Myrtle Beach City Council also passed an ordinance prohibiting short-term rentals out of coronavirus concerns. The emergency order, among other things, suspends the rental and use of short-term rentals, hotels, public and private campgrounds, and other overnight accommodations beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday through April 30. More information here.

Myrtle Beach City Council ordered all hotels, motels and rentals to stop accepting reservations immediately until May 1 and all visitors occupying these types of accommodations must vacate by noon on Sunday. Read more here.

