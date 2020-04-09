Surfside Beach will furlough town employees

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach announced Thursday they will be furloughing town employees due to COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer said the furloughs will be effective Monday.

“The closing of businesses and travel associated with the crisis has affected our revenues and we are taking the necessary steps to cut recurring costs and spending,” Hellyer said.

The town will work to assist affected employees. Questions can be directed to bhellyer@surfsidebeach.org.

