SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach announced Thursday they will be furloughing town employees due to COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer said the furloughs will be effective Monday.
“The closing of businesses and travel associated with the crisis has affected our revenues and we are taking the necessary steps to cut recurring costs and spending,” Hellyer said.
The town will work to assist affected employees. Questions can be directed to bhellyer@surfsidebeach.org.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Report: Conway woman admits to taking anti-psychotic medication before crashing with 2-month-old in car
- COVID-19 racial disparities: Lawmakers call for action
- Baptist association in Loris offers ‘no questions asked’ food give-away
- Cooler weekend ahead; Watching for storm potential Sunday into Monday
- Surfside Beach will furlough town employees