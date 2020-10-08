Texas reports first mystery illness death in children linked to COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that one child has died from an illness that strikes children after a COVID-19 infection.

KXAN investigators have asked for details including from which part of the state and the age of the child, but are still waiting for that information.

To date, the state confirmed that there have been 33 confirmed cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) across Texas.

MIS-C is a “rare but serious complication associated with COVID-19,” DSHS said online. The illness causes different body parts to become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs.

According to DSHS, children with MIS-C may have fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling extra tired.

"While the cause of MIS-C has not been identified, the best way to protect your children against the condition is to take precautions to prevent anyone in your household from getting COVID-19," said the state.

Last month, DSHS said that the children impacted range in age from nine months to 17 years and, “about two-thirds of the cases have been in Hispanic children, and nearly 60% are male.”

The state made the number of cases public, but those numbers haven’t been updated since Sept. 8. A spokesperson with DSHS said they are working on updating the webpage which reflects current numbers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 1,027 MIS-C cases and 20 deaths across the nation. Since mid-May, the CDC has been tracking reports of cases and said additional cases are under investigation.