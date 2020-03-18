The do’s and don’ts and what to watch out for while ‘social distancing’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – By now, you’ve probably heard the phrase “Social Distancing” to slow the spread of the Coronavirus in the U.S. But just because we are limiting our way of life, there are still some things you can do.

Remember, We are trying to flatten the curve and slow the spread of Covid-19. This is not the black plague, so there’s no need to panic by stepping outside. In fact, going for walks and doing yard work is encouraged.

But limiting your interaction in a large group of people and in places that are susceptible to catching the Coronavirus, such as bars and restaurants and airports, are also highly encouraged. There are plenty of things you can still do while in isolation and even more so, there are things kids can do at home as well. Watch the video above as Meteorologist Jonathan Weant has some tips of what to avoid, areas to watch out for and things that are safe to do.

As always, make sure you are continuing to wash your hands with soap and water.

