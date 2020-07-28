Theatre of the Republic cancels season due to COVID-19

Theatre of the Republic (Courtesy: Theatre of the Republic/Facebook)

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Theatre of the Republic in Conway has cancelled its season due to COVID-19, according to a post on the theater’s Facebook page.

The theater said the decision is due to the uncertainty of when restrictions on performing arts theaters would be lifted.

“We do not feel that we can publicize a program nor ask for people to purchase a subscription without knowing when the season will actually begin,” the theater said. “It is unfair to the people we serve to be continuously announcing and then cancelling shows.”

The theater doesn’t expect to be able to resume productions until 2021.

“Light the Lights – A Musical Review,” “Driving Miss Daisy,” “An Act of God,” and “Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” have all been cancelled.

The theater said in the future it will be reaching out to friends of the theater for donations so they can pay their basic operating expenses until the theater can reopen.

LATEST HEADLINES: