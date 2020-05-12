THIS MORNING: Myrtle Beach leaders to discuss plans to reopen facilities, appoint virus recovery task force

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach City Council will meet Tuesday morning to discuss plans to reopen facilities and appoint the city’s virus recovery task force.
The meeting will be held virtually and is expected to start at 10 a.m., according to the meeting’s agenda.
Myrtle Beach Deputy City Manager Jonathan “Fox” Simons will discuss the city’s plans to reopen, the agenda says.
Members of the city’s virus recovery task force could include:
- City Of Myrtle Beach fire chief
- City Of Myrtle Beach police chief
- hotel owner or manager
- restaurant owner or manager
- city convention center director
- retail business owner or manager
- amusement/attraction owner or manager
- small business owner/manager
- three residents representing the south, central and center city areas
Several other motions and proposed ordinances will be discussed at the city’s meeting. The full meeting agenda can be read here.
The meeting will be streamed on the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page. It will also be available on the city’s public information television channels: channel 1303 on Spectrum and channel 9 on HTC Cable. News13 will also live stream the meeting on this page.
