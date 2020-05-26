Tidelands, DHEC partner for free COVID-19 testing at Pelicans Stadium

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Tidelands and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) are partnering for free COVID-19 testing at Pelicans Stadium in Myrtle Beach.

The drive-through clinic will be from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the stadium on Saturday May 30, Tidelands Health says. Pelicans Stadium is located at 1251 21st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

“When our partners at Tidelands Health said they needed a large community space to offer free COVID-19 testing, our team was eager to step up to the plate,” said Ryan Moore, general manager of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. “The Myrtle Beach Pelicans stand with our community to offer resources and support as we all work through this pandemic together.”

Tidelands and DHEC will offer other testing clinics at the following times and locations:

Thursday, June 4, 1-4 p.m., Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Holmestown Road, 4320 Holmestown Road, Myrtle Beach

Friday, June 5, 2-6 p.m., Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, 606 Black River Road, Georgetown

Thursday, June 11, 1-4 p.m., Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Holmestown Road, 4320 Holmestown Road, Myrtle Beach

Wednesday, June 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Belin United Methodist Church, 4182 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet

Wednesday, June 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital, an affiliate of Encompass Health, 100 Water Grande Blvd., Little River

Thursday, June 25, 1-4 p.m., Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Holmestown Road, Myrtle Beach

Friday, June 26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Coastal Carolina University, 100 Chanticleer Drive, Conway

The clinics are free and open to all individuals. Pre-screening isn’t required and participants will remain in their cars throughout the process.

Those under 18 years old must be with a parent or legal guardian to give consent for testing.

“Large-scale testing will help us better understand this new virus and the impact it is having on our community,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs for Tidelands Health. “These free testing clinics provide a convenient way for individuals to know whether they have the virus so they can take the necessary precautions to limit the spread.”

Tidelands Health says “the initial goal is to conduct 8,000 tests – representing 2 percent of the region’s total population – by the end of June.”

