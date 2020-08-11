Tidelands Health capacity reaches 104%, other area hospitals lower

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 reached out to area hospitals for updates on their hospitalization numbers as COVID-19 cases start to decline.

Not all hospitals provided specific numbers when asked.

Tidelands Health

Current hospital bed capacity: 104%

Current ICU capacity: 121%

Number of hospitalizied COVID-19 patients: 46

Awaiting test results: 3

COVID-19 patients in ICU: 12

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 8

Grand Strand Regional Medical Center

Hospital bed occupancy: 93%

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 21

ICU capacity: Moderate

We are still waiting for specific ICU numbers. This story will be updated when we get it.

Conway Medical Center

COVID-19 positive patients: 17

COVID-19 patients in ICU: 7

COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 5

Patients awaiting test results: 3

Hospital bed occupancy: 62%

MUSC Florence

Inpatient Positive COVID-19 in Florence: 50

Inpatient Positive COVID-19 in Marion: 5

Patients awaiting test results: 9

MUSC would not provide specific numbers when asked.

McLeod Regional Medical Center

When News13 asked McLeod for its hospitalization numbers, we were sent this statement:

“Hospital capacity and census statistics are fluid numbers that change frequently throughout the course of the day. In the last two weeks, we have seen a downward trend of COVID-19 cases at McLeod Regional Medical Center. However, as a health system of seven hospitals we continue to experience higher volumes of patients both with COVID-19 and other medical conditions. Our focus at McLeod Health is to safely care for the patients in our hospitals and to educate the community on the importance of following the guidance from the CDC for their own well-being and that of the community. We encourage everyone to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks, social distancing and washing their hands.”

We asked a second time for specific numbers and received this statement:

“Hospital capacity changes frequently throughout the day. Even though we are caring for a higher volume of patients we do have capacity and all patients receive the same level of care.”

LATEST COVID-19 HEADLINES: