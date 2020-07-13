Tidelands Health ICUs are at 100% capacity, other hospitals filling up

(WBTW) — Tidelands Health ICUs are at 100% capacity, the hospital told News13 Monday.

According to Dawn Bryant with Tidelands Health, 48 inpatients are COVID-19-positive, including 11 in ICU and five on ventilators. 26% of ventilators are in use, Bryant said.

There are currently 17 inpatients waiting for their COVID-19 test results, Bryant said.

Conway Medical Center is currently at 65% hospital bed occupancy, according to Allyson Floyd. CMC has 31 COVID-19-positive patients, nine of which are on ventilators and 15 are in ICU. Floyd said they still have ICU beds available.

Grand Strand Regional Medical Center said their ICU volume is high, but not full, according to Katie Maclay. GSMC is at approximately 90% capacity with 56 COVID-19-positive patients. Maclay said of those 56 patients, seven are on ventilators.

DHEC announced Monday 1,532 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. Statewide, there are currently 1,488 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 205 of those patients are currently on ventilators, according to DHEC.