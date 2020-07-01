Tidelands Health implores community to celebrate Fourth of July Safely, avoid large gatherings

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) — Amid a record-breaking surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Tidelands Health is imploring area residents and visitors to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday safely to slow the rapid spread of the virus and prevent health care resources from becoming overwhelmed.

Over the past two weeks, the number of COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized at Tidelands Health has jumped from 3 to 40 as the highly contagious virus has spread throughout the region, according to Tidelands Health.

“The Fourth of July weekend may prove pivotal in our efforts to slow the spread,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medial affairs at Tidelands Health. “If people don’t take precautions, the impact could be significant.”

Dr. Harmon says its imperative individuals avoid large gatherings, wear a face mask when around others not in their household, observe social distancing, and practice good hand hygiene.

“Even if you don’t feel ill, it’s vital you take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 because you could be infected and transmit the virus to others without realizing it,” Dr.Harmon said. “If we all do our part, we can get this situation under control, which will save lives and prevent health care resources from being overwhelmed like we’ve seen happen elsewhere.”

Dr. Harmon encourages people to strongly consider staying home to celebrate the Fourth of July with other members of the same household. If you leave to watch fireworks, stay in your vehicle. Individuals who are ill or who have tested positive for COVID-19 should stay home.

