Tidelands Health partners with Coastal Carolina University to provide COVID-19 testing for student-athletes and athletics staff

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) — Tidelands Health is partnering with Coastal Carolina University to provide free COVID-19 testing to student-athletes and athletic department staff members as voluntary workouts on campus resume.

The comprehensive testing program begins on Monday, June 8, with Tidelands Health testing about 55 football players and essential staff members.

Matt Hogue, CCU’s director of athletics, says that COVID-19 testing is a necessary step to help keep students-athletes and staff safe as the university slowly resumes athletic operations as approved by the NCAA.

Football student-athletes are returning to campus following the NCAA Division I Council’s vote earlier this month that allows college athletes to resume voluntary workouts.

During Phase One of CCU’s re-entry plan, screened football student-athletes can use on-campus weight rooms and athletic training facilities under the supervision of screened strength and conditioning staff and athletic training staff members. CCU will also have daily temperature checks and symptom checks.

CCU campus will also hold free testing on Friday, June 26, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.