Tidelands Health physician recommends following guidelines for kids at summer camps

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The CDC released new guidelines for summer camps and a Tidelands Health physicians encourages parents sign their kids up, but to follow recommendations to keep cases low.

“These children need to be able to go to summer camp. It’s an emotional, educational, growth experience. It’s a part of becoming an adult, these adolescents and younger children going to summer camp,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon with Tidelands Health Family Medicine.

While DHEC says a majority of new COVID-19 cases are among young people, most of that generation still isn’t eligible for the vaccine.

“The younger people are going to be the ones showing the disease right now because the older ones like myself, have been vaccinated,” Harmon said.

Those age 15 and under aren’t eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine so other safety guidelines like mask wearing and social distancing is required at summer camps.

For those old enough to get the vaccine, Harmon and DHEC recommend doing so.

“Now is the time for this age group to really step up and protect not only themselves because we’re all vulnerable, even if we don’t think we are,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, the DHEC director of public health.

A full list of the CDC’s updated guidelines for summer camps can be found below.

CDC’s Guidance for Operating Youth and Summer Camps during COVID-19