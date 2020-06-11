Tidelands Health receives its largest donation of face shields from Ford Motor Co.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tidelands Health received its largest donation of face shields from Ford Motor Company.

The motor company donated 10,000 face shields, making it the largest donation of face shields Tidelands Health has received during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ford Motor Company shifted it’s production of vehicles to face masks and other protective gear and donated them to Tidelands Health.

“This tremendous donation of face shields will go a long way in helping make sure our team of health care professionals are protected as they serve our community through this COVID-19 pandemic,” Vice President of supply chain and support services at Tidelands Health Gary Metcalfe said.

Courtesy: Tidelands Health

Tidelands Health isn’t the only health care company receiving the donation. By the end of April, Ford produced and donated 10 million face shields for health care workers across the country.