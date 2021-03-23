Tidelands Health reports an increase in vaccine appointment availability; DHEC seeing similar statewide

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Tidelands health is rolling out an easier way for people to make COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Tidelands is crediting the convenience to an increase in vaccine supply.

It’s improved ways to schedule an appointment with an online chat option and a new phone number that can handle more callers, plus the option to make an appointment online.

Vaccine appointments are available this week in both Georgetown and Horry counties, including evening appointments Wednesday and Thursday at a new regional vaccination site — Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach.

Tidelands said it’s able to do all of this because of DHEC’s recent allocation plan that tells providers the baseline of vaccines they will receive.

Previously, providers struggled with planning, not knowing week-to-week how many vaccines they’d get. Tidelands said it has 3,500 first doses coming in every week.

“We think there’s a percentage of the population who just said, ‘I give up. This is too hard.’ The word we want to get out now is the situation has changed,” said Amy Stevens, vice president of marketing and communications at Tidelands Health.

DHEC told News 13 that statewide, providers are indicating an increase in appointment availability.

DHEC said it’s seeing a slight increase in the amount of Pfizer vaccine coming to the state, but no steady increase for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

DHEC is holding a mobile clinic in Dillion on Wednesday, March 24, for Phase 1a or Phase 1b individuals. As of Tuesday, DHEC reports 150 appointments are still available.

The DHEC mobile clinic is from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. located at 1647 Commerce Dr.,Dillon, SC 29536.

Horry County has the state’s third highest vaccination rate. Florence County is in the top 10.

McLeod Health reports receiving its normal vaccine allotments.

It’s offering walk-in clinics at the McLeod Medical Plaza using our voucher system this week.

The clinic will be held on March 24th and 25th from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. McLeod will be involved in the second dose mass vaccine clinics at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on March 30 and 31 and Darlington Raceway on April 1st.

DHEC told News 13, the state is currently on track for Phase 1C to start on April 12th, which includes anyone 45 and older. DHEC said that is subject to change based on various factors.