Tidelands Health revises COVID-19 testing schedule, larger venues to accommodate larger crowds

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – In response to the tremendous community turnout at Saturday’s free COVID-19 testing clinic in Myrtle Beach, Tidelands Health and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are moving several upcoming testing clinics to larger venues to accommodate expected crowds.

In their first free testing clinic which was hosted on Saturday, more than 1,000 people showed up and were tested in the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium parking lot.

“There is clearly significant community interest in COVID-19 testing, and Tidelands Health is committed to meeting that need,” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer. “As our region’s largest health care provider, we are proud to partner with DHEC to present these free testing clinics, which provide valuable insight about the spread of the virus in our area.”

Due to the larger than expected turn out on Saturday, several of the testing sight locations and dates have been revised.

According to the new schedule, testing will take place Thursday, 1-4 p.m., Tidelands Health Family Medicine, 4320 Holmestown Road; Friday, 12-4 p.m., Georgetown High School, 2500 Anthuan Maybank St., Georgetown; Friday, June 12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Carvers Bay Middle School, 13000 Choppee Road, Hemingway; Saturday, June 13, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium.

Testing will also take place Friday, June 19, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Inlet Square Mall, 10125 Highway 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet; Wednesday, June 24, 12-6 p.m., Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital, 100 Water Grande Blvd., Little River; Friday, June 26, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Coastal Carolina University.

The testing clinics are free and open to all individuals. Pre-screening is not required. Individuals under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to give consent for testing.

Participants simply drive up to be tested and remain in their vehicles throughout the process. At each clinic, testing will be available while supplies last.

