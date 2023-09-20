HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — As the weather starts to cool down, your chances of getting sick start to go up.

While flu season is ramping up, health officials said there are other health threats lurking.

“As providers, we’re just aware of, oh, flu season, we deal with only flu, but now we have COVID, RSV, and some other viruses to focus on,” said Dr. Sean Nguyen, a family medical provider with Tidelands Health. “The biggest difficulty is understanding that they mimic the two symptoms, flu and COVID symptoms. They have respiratory symptoms, fevers, things like that. So it’s hard to know which one you have without fully testing.”

Last year, Tidelands Health officials called the flu season “highly unusual” given the large number of cases they saw. This year, they said they are seeing a lot more of a different virus in their offices.

“Currently, I’ve seen a little bit more COVID in our office,” Nguyen said. “Again, it’s really early on the flu season, so we don’t want to let our guard down to say it’s not present.”

Nguyen said he recognizes COVID fatigue is real but warns that people should not be complacent. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports that only about 50% of eligible state residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series.

“We worked so hard getting vaccinated, keeping healthy, that we need to keep it in the back of our minds that we did it for a reason, and it was bad for a reason,” Nguyen said.

He added that the best way to keep from getting sick is to get vaccinated. You should also talk to your health care provider about which vaccines are right for you. When there is a high-dose version of the flu shot available, he said it is typically recommended to people older than 65.