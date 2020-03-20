Tidelands Health suspends hospital visitation

Tidelands Health has suspended visitation at its hospitals to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Exceptions will be made for end-of-life, labor-and-delivery and pediatric patients. During those circumstances, patients will be allowed one visitor. All potential visitors will be screened, including a temperature check, and those with a fever or other flu-like symptoms will not be allowed to visit.

The screening and temperature check are also in effect for patients arriving at the hospital for an outpatient appointment, such as a CT scan or lab work.

Patients who are showing symptoms of illness will be required to wear a mask for the protection of other patients and hospital staff. Those who do not wish to wear a mask will be required to reschedule for a later time. This requirement DOES NOT apply to patients seeking emergency care. As always, no patient who needs emergency care is ever turned away.

“Tidelands Health is taking these steps to eliminate all non-essential foot traffic in our hospitals,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs. “We appreciate the community’s cooperation and understanding as we all work to fight the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Other changes in effect:

The hospital cafeterias are open to patients, approved visitors and hospital staff only.

Patients who need assistance from the business office should reach out by phone. For the Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital business office, call 843-652-1020. For the business office at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, call 843-652-8201.

Medical records can be accessed through the Tidelands Health patient portal at tidelandshealth.org, or requests may be sent by mail.

In addition to suspension of hospital visitation, Tidelands Health also strongly encourages patients with appointments at physician’s offices and other outpatient locations to arrive alone if possible. Should someone need to accompany the patient, that individual should wait in the car whenever feasible.

