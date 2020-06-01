Tidelands Health to allow visitors with some restrictions

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Visitors will be allowed at Tidelands Health hospitals and care locations with certain restrictions and precautions starting Monday, June 1.

Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital are updating their visitor policy to allow one visitor per patient at a time, Tidelands Health said. The visitor should be the patient’s primary support partner. The visitor may also accompany patients at the health system’s outpatient locations such as physician offices and rehabilitation clinics.

“Tidelands Health is moving forward with a safe and smart plan to resume some visitation at our hospitals and care locations while protecting the health of our patients, visitors and team members,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Tidelands Health.

All visitors must wear a mask and will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone with a temperature over 100 degrees will not be allowed to visit. This is all part of Tidelands Health’s Safe in Our Care initiative.

The initiative also includes enhanced safety protocols to protect patients, including the addition of Safe Care Navigators, contact-less procedures for check-in and check-out and more, Tidelands Health said in a news release.

Patients suspected or confirmed COVID-19 positive will not be allowed to have visitors and no visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed.

“We appreciate the community’s ongoing support and understanding,” Dr. Harmon said. “Community members can rest assured that we are taking extra precautions to keep them ‘Safe in Our Care.’”