Tidelands Health to combine free testing events this week to test more people

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Tidelands Health announced Monday it will be combining two free testing events this week to accommodate more people.

The free testing event scheduled for Wednesday in Little River has been cancelled. Instead, the free clinic scheduled for Friday on the Coastal Carolina University campus will be expanded to be able to test 2,500 people, making it the largest testing event in the region to date, Tidelands Health said.

Friday’s free testing will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will continue until they run out of tests.

“With cases of COVID-19 spiking in our region, we are seeing unprecedented demand for testing,” Tidelands Health Chief Operating Officer Gayle Resetar said. “In consultation with representatives from [DHEC] and local law enforcement, we have made the decision to consolidate this week’s testing clinics to a single event on the CCU campus, which can more safely accommodate thousands of individuals arriving in hundreds of vehicles.”

Tidelands Health said since late May, they have conducted approximately 6,500 free tests across the region.