Tidelands Health to furlough some employees, reduce pay due to COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tidelands Health announced Thursday some changes to their operations in response to COVID-19.

“The postponement of elective procedures and government requirements limiting community movement have impacted every area of our health system,” President and CEO, Bruce Bailey said. “Inpatient admissions, emergency department visits, outpatient procedures, physician office visits – many have seen declines of 50 percent or more since the beginning of March.”

Leaders at Tidelands Health are re-configuring workflows and staffing needs. Team members in areas where there is excess staffing will either be furloughed or placed on low census, Tidelands Health said.

“Taking action now will preserve our health system’s ability to continue caring for our community, both during the expected COVID-19 surge in the coming weeks and for the long term,” Bailey said.

In addition, these other actions are being implemented:

Members of the senior administration team will receive a 20 percent reduction in base pay rate for the period beginning April 20 and continuing through at least August 9.

All salaried employee partners will receive a 10 percent reduction in base pay rate for the period beginning April 20 and continuing through at least August 9.

Hourly employee partners will have no change in base pay rate.

Tidelands Health will suspend retirement contributions until at least August 9.

There will be no other changes to benefits, including health insurance and accrual of paid time off.

Capital spending will be restricted to emergency purchases.

Tidelands Health human resources will assist employee partners furloughed or placed on low census status.

“This is not a path any of us would have chosen for our health system,” Bailey said. “But we must do what is required to protect our organization’s future. The steps we are taking are absolutely necessary as we continue to fulfill our commitment to the patients we serve.”