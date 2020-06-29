Tidelands Health to host four more free COVID-19 testing events in July

GRAND STRAND, SC (WBTW) — Tidelands Health, in partnership with South Carolina Department of Health and Envirnmental Control, has scheduled four large-scale testing events in July.

Tidelands Health is planning to test another 10,000 people during following testing events:

Friday, July 10, starting at 10 a.m. and continuing while supplies last at Georgetown High School, 2500 Anthuan Maybank Drive, Georgetown

Friday, July 17, starting at 10 a.m. and continuing while supplies last at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium, 1251 21st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach

Friday, July 24, starting at 10 a.m. and continuing while supplies last at Coastal Carolina University, 100 Chanticleer Drive, Conway

Friday, July 31, starting at 10 a.m. and continuing while supplies last at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium, 1251 21st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach

The testing events are open to all individuals. Pre-screening is not required. Participants will drive up to be tested and remain in their vehicles throughout the process.

If you need additional information about COVID-19 or the testing events, you may visit tidelandshealth.org, call the Tidelands Health COVID-19 nurse line at 843-652-8800 Mon-Fri from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or call 1-866-TIDELANDS, which operates 24 hours a day.

LATEST HEADLINES: