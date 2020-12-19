Total number of COVID-19 cases eclipse 250,000 in SC on Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 2,919 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 16 additional confirmed deaths on Saturday.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 250,386, probable cases to 20,151, confirmed deaths to 4,529, and 366 probable deaths.
Here are new cases in our counties:
Darlington – 48
Dillon – 43
Florence – 102
Georgetown – 17
Horry – 144
Marion – 39
Marlboro – 14
Other counties: please click here.
Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)
- Testing opportunities available statewide: 167
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 12,767 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
- 22.9% percent positive
Facility reports
- Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals
- Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/schools
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
Additional information and resources