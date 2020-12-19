Total number of COVID-19 cases eclipse 250,000 in SC on Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 2,919 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 16 additional confirmed deaths on Saturday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 250,386, probable cases to 20,151, confirmed deaths to 4,529, and 366 probable deaths.

Here are new cases in our counties:

Darlington – 48
Dillon – 43
Florence – 102
Georgetown – 17
Horry – 144
Marion – 39
Marlboro – 14
  • Testing opportunities available statewide: 167

  • 12,767 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
  • 22.9% percent positive

Facility reports

Additional information and resources

