Total number of COVID-19 cases in SC surpasses 6,000; county-by-county breakdown

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Thursday announced 220 new cases of the coronavirus and 12 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,095 and those who have died to 244.

Nine of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (1), Florence (1), Greenville (2), Lexington (2), and Richland (1) counties. Three occurred in middle-aged individuals from Anderson (1), Greenville (1), and Richland (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Horry: 4 new (215 total)

Marion: 1 new (34 total)

Dillon: 5 new (52 total)

Marlboro: 2 new (45 total)

Darlington: 13 new (126 total)

Florence: 16 new (304 total)

Georgetown: 3 new (43 total)

New cases in other counties:

Abbeville (1), Aiken (2), Anderson (3), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (3), Beaufort (1), Berkeley (6), Calhoun (1), Charleston (3), Cherokee (2), Chester (3), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (9), Colleton (1), Dorchester (3), Fairfield (2) Georgetown (3), Greenville (36), Greenwood (3), Kershaw (3), Lancaster (3), Lee (5), Lexington (7), Marion (1), Marlboro (2), Newberry (2), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (1), Richland (16), Saluda (6), Spartanburg (25), Sumter (5), Union (1), Williamsburg (2), York (13)