Total number of SC coronavirus cases eclipses 300,000 on Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 2,285 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 12 additional confirmed deaths on Tuesday.

Reported Tuesday, January 05, 2021 1:30 p.m. Data as of Sunday, January 03, 2021 11:59 p.m.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 302,003, probable cases to 26,070, confirmed deaths to 5,068, and 430 probable deaths.

Here are new cases in our counties:



Darlington – 56

Dillon – 29

Florence – 97

Georgetown – 33

Horry – 160

Marion – 23

Marlboro – 13

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Percent Positive: 30.7%

For more information, please click here.