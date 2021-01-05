Total number of SC coronavirus cases eclipses 300,000 on Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 2,285 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 12 additional confirmed deaths on Tuesday.
Reported Tuesday, January 05, 2021 1:30 p.m. Data as of Sunday, January 03, 2021 11:59 p.m.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 302,003, probable cases to 26,070, confirmed deaths to 5,068, and 430 probable deaths.
Here are new cases in our counties:
Darlington – 56
Dillon – 29
Florence – 97
Georgetown – 33
Horry – 160
Marion – 23
Marlboro – 13
Other counties: please click here.
Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.
Percent Positive: 30.7%
For more information, please click here.