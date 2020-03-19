Towns in Robeson and Scotland counties issue curfews amid virus outbreak

FAIRMONT/GIBSON, NC (WBTW) – Towns in Robeson and Scotland County have issued curfews amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Town of Fairmont in Robeson County has declared a state of emergency, according to a Facebook post from the Fairmont Police Department. A town-wide curfew is in effect for those 17 years old and younger from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

This curfew doesn’t apply to religious gatherings, traveling to and from work or civic duties.

The Town of Gibson in Scotland County has implemented a town-wide curfew from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., according to Scotland County government’s Facebook page.

