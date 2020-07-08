Trump says kids should return to class; current SC data indicates they shouldn’t

President Donald Trump listens during a “National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America’s Schools,” event in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW/AP) – While President Trump calls for children to return to the classroom in the fall, data from DHEC shows most South Carolina counties haven’t met state standards to hold in-person classes.

“We want to reopen the schools,” Trump said on Monday. “Everybody wants it. The moms want it, the dads want it, the kids want it. It’s time to do it.” In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Trump threatened, “May cut off funding if not open!”

According to recommendations from South Carolina’s AccelerateED Task Force, students can return to the school building full-time in areas with “low or no spread of COVID-19 in the area and low to no positive cases within the school building.” The plan also allows for a mix of virtual learning and in-person classes in districts with medium spread of COVID-19.

All but one county in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee has “high” spread of COVID-19, DHEC data said, meaning the districts wouldn’t qualify for in-person classes. Marlboro County, where disease activity is trending lower, is the exception.

The trends could improve before the school year is scheduled to begin. Some school districts are delaying the start of school to buy more time.

Marlboro County’s school board will vote on Monday whether to delay class to September 7. Florence 1’s school board pushed back the start date to September 8.

“We’re very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools,” Trump said.

Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the CDC, noted that COVID-19 cases tend to be mild in young people, adding that the greatest risk is transmission from children to more vulnerable populations. He said the CDC encourages all schools to reopen with customized plans to minimize the spread of the coronavirus while giving students access to school services.

“It’s clear that the greater risk to our society is to have these schools close,” Redfield said. “Nothing would cause me greater sadness than to see any school district or school use our guidance as a reason not to reopen.”