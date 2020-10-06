“Twin-demic:” contracting the flu and COVID-19 at the same time

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — As flu season begins, doctors warn of “twin-demic,” which is having the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

Doctor Christopher Corbit at the Summerville Medical Center says they will even have a hard time distinguishing the difference between the flu and COVID-19 since both viruses have similar symptoms.

Symptoms for both COVID-19 and the flu include fever, headaches, muscle aches, coughing, and sore throat.

The main difference between the flu and COVID-19 is the loss of smell and taste which commonly happens to someone with the coronavirus.

Dr. Corbit says this flu season may not be as severe as previous years due to the social distancing measures put in place for the coronavirus.

“Mainly because of COVID people are doing different things and acting a little bit differently like wearing masks, and social distancing. That will probably curb the severity of this season of influenza,” Corbit stated.

COVID-19 and the flu are both spread through respiratory droplets but COVID is more contagious.

“Each virus attacks different parts of the body and in different ways so the body would be fighting two infections which will weaken the immune system even more and make it more difficult to fight off each infection by itself,” added Corbit.

Receiving the flu shot will decrease your chances of contracting the flu and COVID-19 at the same time according to Dr. Corbit who says now is a good time to get it.

Physicians say they are more prepared now for flu season than ever before due to the extra measures put in place to protect against COVID-19, including patients wearing masks in the E.R. which has never been done before.

Doctors say if you run a high fever or are short of breath to seek medical treatment.