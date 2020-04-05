Live Now
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized with virus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, England. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

LONDON (AP) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus more than a week ago, was admitted to a hospital for tests.

Johnson’s office said he was hospitalized Sunday because he still has symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus. Downing St. said it was a “precautionary step” and he remains in charge of the government.

Johnson, 55, has been quarantined in his Downing St. residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26.

