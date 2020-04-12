UK Prime Minister Johnson out of the hospital, says staff saved his life

LONDON (AP) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a London hospital where he was treated in intensive care for the coronavirus as U.K. became the fourth European country to surpass 10,000 virus-related deaths.
Johnson’s office said he left St. Thomas’ Hospital on Sunday and will continue his recovery at Chequers, the prime minister’s country house. Johnson will not be returning to work immediately.
His government is facing acute criticism for the lack of personal protective equipment for frontline workers in hospitals, amid reports that some nurses have had to resort to cutting up garbage bags to cover themselves.
