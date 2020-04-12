UK Prime Minister Johnson out of the hospital, says staff saved his life

In this handout photo provided by 10 Downing Street, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson claps outside 11 Downing Street to salute local heroes during Thursday’s nationwide Clap for Carers NHS initiative to applaud workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic, in London, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Pippa Fowles/The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street via AP)

LONDON (AP) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a London hospital where he was treated in intensive care for the coronavirus as U.K. became the fourth European country to surpass 10,000 virus-related deaths.

Johnson’s office said he left St. Thomas’ Hospital on Sunday and will continue his recovery at Chequers, the prime minister’s country house. Johnson will not be returning to work immediately.

His government is facing acute criticism for the lack of personal protective equipment for frontline workers in hospitals, amid reports that some nurses have had to resort to cutting up garbage bags to cover themselves.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest Headlines