UN: 85% of new infections, deaths coming from Europe and US

BERLIN (AP) – The World Health Organization says infections and deaths globally from the new coronavirus are expected to increase “considerably” when global figures are published later Tuesday.

Dr. Margaret Harris, a WHO spokeswoman, said overnight reporting showed 85% of the new cases are being reported in Europe and the United States.

On Monday, WHO counted more than 334,000 total cases globally. Harris said “but in fact the outbreak is accelerating very rapidly and the case numbers we received overnight will put that up considerably.”

As Americans hoped for some economic relief from their divided government, health officials and leaders warned that the world was entering a critical period that would determine just how deeply the pandemic slices through their nations.

